Jon Gosselin Says He Is Still Helping Ex Colleen Conrad Through Her Cancer Treatments After Split

Jon Gosselin is opening up about his split from longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 44, announced the pair's split in an interview with The Sun in August, after nearly seven years of dating. The breakup also came about four months after Conrad, 51, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

During a recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, he shared that the pair had been struggling as a couple before her cancer battle began.

"We had ongoing issues previous to our breakup and previous to her diagnosis, so we had trouble in the relationship for a long time and didn't really want any stress during her treatment," he said. "So we thought it was best that we just stop our relationship and work on our friendship and get her through her treatment."

Noting that the split was "definitely mutual," Gosselin added, "It was good for my kids too, that I focus on them as well and focus on other things that were going on in my life, other projects and work as well. Then I could really focus on helping my friend get through her cancer."

"I'll always love Colleen and we're friends and it wasn't because of cancer," he said of the breakup.

Conrad did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The reality star and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, share eight children: 21-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 17-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

Collin and Hannah live with Gosselin, while the others reside with Kate, 46. On Dr. Oz, he said that Colleen is "still a big part of Colin and Hannah's life," though Collin in particular has struggled a bit with the change.

As for whether he's looking for love again, Gosselin said he's focusing on work and getting Hannah and Collin through high school, as both are thinking about their futures.

