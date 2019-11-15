Jon Gosselin Claims He ‘Pretty Much Bankrupted Myself’ Amid Divorce from Kate Gosselin

Jon Gosselin is opening up about his divorce from Kate Gosselin.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the father of eight gives his side of the story, over 10 years after the pair split in June 2009.

In his interview, Jon claims that TLC, the network which aired Jon & Kate Plus 8, helped finance Kate during their divorce proceedings, while he had to support himself.

“I literally hung a sign on my gate saying, ‘If any crew members show up, I’ll have you arrested for trespassing,’” he says. “They sued me for breach of contract and I pretty much bankrupted myself.”

“I’ve spent $1.7 million in lawyers fees from when TLC sued me and the divorce,” he adds, and claims “TLC paid for [Kate’s] attorneys in the lawsuit and for her divorce.”

“I have consistently made it a rule never to respond to Jon’s delusional ramblings, and I will not break that rule now,” Kate said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “However, at some point soon, I look forward to making sure the absolute truth about our family is known.”

TLC could not be reached for comment.

Jon and Kate are parents to 18-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara, who are in college, as well as 15-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah.

Jon goes on to claim in the interview that his ex wanted “legal custody to film my kids to sustain her lifestyle and their lifestyle.”

Asked whether he believed that Kate is an “unfit mother” by Oz, Jon answers that he thinks “her belief system is skewed.”

“I believe her intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions, bringing kids into the world,” he says on the TV talk show. “She fought to have these kids. But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.”

Following the Gosselins’ split in 2009 after 10 years of marriage and a lengthy custody battle, Kate received primary custody of the children.

Currently, Collin and Hannah live with Jon full-time. In December 2018, Jon said he was not in communication with his other children. “It’s what the kids want to do,” he said. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

Wishing their twins happy birthday last month, Kate wrote that “times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them.”

“Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings. I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!”

The post came a month after Jon made a series of incendiary claims against Kate and their children.

While Kate did not name the individuals she claimed “have tried to destroy” Mady and Cara, Jon’s relationship with his oldest daughters has long been fractured, though he annually celebrates their birthday via social media.

In August 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews about their strained relationship against their wishes.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”