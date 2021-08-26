Jon Gosselin Shares Photo of Daughter Hannah and Son Collin on First Day of 11th Grade
"Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!!" Jon Gosselin wrote on his Instagram
The Gosselin sextuplets are officially high school juniors.
On Wednesday, Jon Gosselin, 44, marked his daughter Hannah and son Collin's first day of 11th grade by posting a picture of the 17-year-olds before the start of their classes.
The image showed Collin with his arm around his sister as they posed in front of a pair of matching Ford cars parked in the middle of a cul-de-sac.
"First day of 11th Grade!!!!" the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum wrote in the caption. "Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad."
The former reality star was previously married to Kate Gosselin. They divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage and are parents to eight children in total: 20-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 17-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.
Hannah and Collin, who previously spent a little over two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs, currently live full-time with their dad. The twins and the other four sextuplets are in the care of their mother.
Speaking to reporters in 2018, Jon said that he was not in communication with his children besides Hannah and Collin.
"It's what the kids want to do," he said at the time. "If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."
Last week, Jon announced that he and his girlfriend of seven years, Colleen Conrad, have split.
"It's hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it's very upsetting," he said in an interview with The Sun. "It's really hard to even talk about it. When you're with someone that long, especially in the public eye and she's someone private."
"We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn't really work out the way we thought it would. I still love and care for Colleen but we've both determined that it's the natural end," he added.