Jon Gosselin Shares Photo of Daughter Hannah and Son Collin on First Day of 11th Grade

The Gosselin sextuplets are officially high school juniors.

On Wednesday, Jon Gosselin, 44, marked his daughter Hannah and son Collin's first day of 11th grade by posting a picture of the 17-year-olds before the start of their classes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The image showed Collin with his arm around his sister as they posed in front of a pair of matching Ford cars parked in the middle of a cul-de-sac.

"First day of 11th Grade!!!!" the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum wrote in the caption. "Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad."

The former reality star was previously married to Kate Gosselin. They divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage and are parents to eight children in total: 20-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 17-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

jon gosselin Jon Gosselin (center) with son Collin and daughter Hannah | Credit: jon gosselin/instagram

Hannah and Collin, who previously spent a little over two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs, currently live full-time with their dad. The twins and the other four sextuplets are in the care of their mother.

Speaking to reporters in 2018, Jon said that he was not in communication with his children besides Hannah and Collin.

"It's what the kids want to do," he said at the time. "If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."

RELATED: Kate Gosselin Sells Kate Plus 8 House for Nearly $1.1 Million

Last week, Jon announced that he and his girlfriend of seven years, Colleen Conrad, have split.

"It's hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it's very upsetting," he said in an interview with The Sun. "It's really hard to even talk about it. When you're with someone that long, especially in the public eye and she's someone private."