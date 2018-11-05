Jon Gosselin Posts Rare Photo of Daughter Hannah and Son Collin: 'Had a Good Weekend Visit'

Jon Gosselin spent some quality time with two of his eight children over the weekend.

On Instagram, the former TLC star, 41, shared a rare picture with daughter Hannah and son Collin, both 14, posing together in front of a door.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Jon’s additional six children with ex Kate Gosselin — the other four sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel, and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara — were not present.

The DJ has shared multiple peeks into his time with Hannah this year — including on the Fourth of July, on Father’s Day weekend, at a restaurant in May and on her birthday that same month.

RELATED: Kate Gosselin Celebrates Twins Cara and Madelyn’s 18th Birthday: ‘You Will Thrive in Life’

Jon Gosselin/Instagram

His photo of Hannah on her first day of school back in August seemingly suggested that she was attending a different school than her siblings. The twins and Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel posed for a different back-to-school photo shared to social media by their mother.

In May, Jon and Hannah visited Collin, who Kate enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs, and shared birthday cake and pizza together. Later that month, Hannah posted a photo collage with Collin and their father.

In an Instagram Live in August, which was captured by RadarOnline, Jon claimed that Hannah stayed with him full-time. “She permanently lives with me,” he said in the video.

In 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they do not talk to their father. “I wouldn’t even know what to say about him,” Cara explained.

”He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

RELATED: Kate Gosselin Shares Photo of Her ‘Beautiful Little Girls’ Ahead of Their 14th Birthday

“He doesn’t even know us,” Mady continued. “How can he dare to talk about us?”