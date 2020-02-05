Jon Gosselin Claims Ex-Wife Kate and His Other Kids ‘Have No Contact’ with Son Collin, 15

Jon Gosselin claims that his son Collin, 15, has “no contact” with his mother Kate and his siblings that live with her.

Collin and Hannah, who are two of Jon and Kate’s sextuplets, currently live with their father, while the remaining four — Alexis, Leah, Joel and Aaden — live with Kate. The exes’ 19-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn, are in college.

“Kate has no contact with him, so there was a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him,” Jon, 42, said in a recent interview on the First Class Fatherhood podcast,

The former reality star said the dynamic between the family of 10 is “very tumultuous.”

“There’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” he said. “There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings. So the problem right now is we have parent alienation and sibling alienation.”

“I’m trying to get family therapy through Collin and Hannah’s therapist,” Jon added. “So that the therapist can talk to the other siblings and try to find some common ground, because I think it’s super important.”

Jon also said that he’s “probably spent about $1.3 million in court” over the years, and that he goes to court “pretty much every month over some custody dispute.”

However, the father of eight noted that as the kids get older, the family issues become easier to handle.

“Pretty much what I’m waiting for is as soon as my two kids that live with me drive, they have every right to drive to their siblings school, pick them up, and Kate can’t stop them,” he said. “I’m hoping that will break down a lot of the tension between siblings.”

After 10 years of marriage, Jon and Kate, who were introduced to the world on the hit TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, divorced in 2009. Kate originally received primary custody of the children. Collin previously spent a little over two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs.

Speaking to reporters in December 2018, Jon said he’s not in communication with his children besides Collin and Hannah.

“It’s what the kids want to do,” he said. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

Kate, 44, alluded to the family drama alongside a photo of her twin girls on Instagram last October.

“I love these kids fiercely… and I don’t apologize for my tears,” she wrote. “Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them. Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings.”

“I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!” she added.

Mady and Cara told PEOPLE in 2016 that they weren’t speaking to their father. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said.

“He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” she added.