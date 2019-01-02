Jon Gosselin Rings in 2019 with Son Collin and Daughter Hannah: 'Happy New Year!'

Jon Gosselin began 2019 with two of his kids by his side.

The former reality star couldn’t hold back a huge smile as he posed with his girlfriend of four years, Colleen Conrad, and 14-year-old kids Collin and Hannah.

In the second snapshot on his Instagram, Colleen and Collin huddle close together with Jon for a fun selfie.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 2019 Here we come!!!” he captioned the post.

Both Hannah and Collin live with Jon. The father of eight told reporters in December that he got temporary sole custody of Collin after the boy spent more than two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs. He said he’s not in contact with the rest of his children with ex-wife Kate Gosselin: 14-year-old Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel and 18-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara.

The exes and their children gained fame from TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, which premiered in 2007. But the Gosselins announced their divorce in June 2009, and Jon left the series.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that Jon, 41, and his attorney submitted papers to a Pennsylvania court on Oct. 24 requesting that Collin live with him, a decision he claimed would be in Collin’s “best interest.” In November, Kate, 43, and her lawyer reportedly did not show up to court after her request to postpone the hearing was denied.

Kate previously told PEOPLE that she made the difficult decision to enroll her son in the program in order to help him reach his full potential.

Jon Gosselin, girlfriend Colleen and son Collin

The New Year’s image is the first Jon has shared since Christmas, when he and Colleen merged their families, spending the day with Hannah and Collin plus Conrad’s kids, Jordan and Jesse.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!” Jon wrote on Instagram, captioning a smiling photo of the bunch posing by the mantel in front of a lit Christmas tree, which they bought together in November.