Jon Gosselin Drops Brand New Single 'Voicemail': 'Let's Go!'

Jon Gosselin teamed up with The International DJ Casper for the hip-hop/rap-style track

Jon Gosselin attends Brooke & Mark's Marriage Soiree "The Magic Of Hollywood" at the Houdini Estate on June 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Brooke Lewis and Mark

Jon Gosselin attends Brooke & Mark's Marriage Soiree "The Magic Of Hollywood" at the Houdini Estate on June 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Brooke Lewis and Mark

Jon Gosselin is kicking off the weekend with the release of his latest single.

On Friday, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum dropped a song called "Voicemail." The 45-year-old teamed up with The International DJ Casper for the hip-hop/rap-style track.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Please share, download and repost my new single 'Voicemail' 🎼🎼 #share," Gosselin wrote on Instagram.

As DJ Casper promoted the song, he wrote: "The new single #voicemail is now available on all streaming platforms. Download, Share and Tag 🌎🎧👻 @jongosselin1 let's go!"

Ahead of its debut, Gosselin expressed his excitement for the big release. He also teased additional songs on the horizon.

"I'm excited the new song 'Voicemail' with my partner @djcasperdjc comes out this Friday 5/20/2022 🎼🎼," he wrote on Instagram. "We have so much music that we're working on. #voicemail."

To that, DJ Casper responded: "Let's get it bro! It's go time!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gosselin has been working on his musical aspirations for some time now. At one point, he was briefly working at TGI Friday's part-time while pursuing his DJ career full-time.

"I only work there 8 hours a week, because I like to do it," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. "Why can't I work at a restaurant? I like to cook. My buddy needed help so I said, 'OK, why not?'"

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, Gosselin made a reported $20,000 in 2015 for a gig at Harrah's Pool After Dark in Atlantic City.

"I'm really excited about all of this," he told PEOPLE ahead of the Atlantic City event. "When you have a business plan and it doesn't work, you're like, 'Oh well.' When you have one that does work you're like, 'Holy cow. It's too good to be true.'"

Gosselin shares 18-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden as well as 21-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The former couple divorced in 2009 and have continued to have a tumultuous relationship ever since.

Jon Gosselin Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty

Last November, Jon said he was planning on releasing a full hip-hop album. He confirmed it would be his way to tell his story.