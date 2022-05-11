Jon Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Opens Up About 'Stable' Relationship with Mom Kate

"We text each other and call each other on a average basis," Hannah said of mom Kate Gosselin

Jon and Kate Gosselin's daughter Hannah is on good terms with both of her parents.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight for her 18th birthday on Tuesday, Hannah opened up about where she currently stands with her mother as she continues to live with her father.

"My relationship with my mom is pretty stable," said the teen. "Like, we text each other and call each other on a average basis."

"She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday," she added. "You know, told me she loved me and it was great. Like, an average birthday text."

Following her parents' 2009 separation, Jon, now 45, and Kate, now 47, became embroiled in a messy divorce and custody battle. Hannah and her brother Collin currently live with Jon, but the other four sextuplets — Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden — all live with Kate.

The former couple's 21-year-old twins, Cara and Mady, are away attending college.

Choosing to live away from her siblings wasn't easy for Hannah. "It was a difficult decision leaving my siblings I did not want to be separated from them or even, like, live in a different household than them," she told the news outlet, adding that she just "always had a strong, good relationship" with her father.

"I chose to live with my dad. I feel like I just made the choice for myself," she added. "I have always been closer with my dad."

But Hannah said she "100 percent" misses her siblings, especially as she was unable to celebrate her 18th birthday with the sextuplets.

"It's a big day for all of us," she said. "As soon as I woke up, they had texted me happy birthday and I sent them a happy birthday text back."

