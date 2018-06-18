Jon Gosselin Dines with Daughter Hannah on Father's Day Weekend

Jon Gosselin celebrated Father’s Day weekend with his daughter Hannah.

On Sunday, the former TLC star shared a photo of the father-daughter duo and his girlfriend after dining at Buddakan in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday Colleen!!!” he captioned the post. “Great dinner last night with Colleen, Hannah, Nonna and Dude!!!!”

Jon, 41, and Kate Gosselin, 43, finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Though he wished them a happy birthday via Instagram in October, Jon remains estranged from the twins. In August 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews to some media outlets about their strained relationship.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

In recent weeks, Jon has been spending plenty of time with Hannah; the rest of the sextuplets have been missing from the outings. Last month, Jon and Hannah celebrated her 14th birthday together and paid a visit to her brother Collin, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs.

On Sunday, Hannah celebrated her dad with a collage of photos of the two.

“Happy Fathers Day Dad,” she wrote. “I love you so much your the best dad anyone could ever ask for I love our late night ice cream runs together your the best.”