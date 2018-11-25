Jon Gosselin Goes Christmas Tree Shopping with Collin and Hannah: 'Let the Holidays Begin'

Jon Gosselin is ringing in the holiday season with his son Collin and his daughter Hannah.

On Sunday, the former TLC star posted a cheery group photo on Instagram that included two of his and ex-wife Kate Gosselin‘s sextuplets at Reinhart’s Christmas Tree Farm in Pennsylvania.

Gosselin also brought along his girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her children Jordan and Jesse, according to E! News. The group stayed warm in cozy sweaters and jackets.

“Found our tree,” Gosselin, 41, captioned the snapshot. “Let the holidays begin!!!!”

Gosselin’s additional six children — 14-year-old Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara — did not tag along on the Christmas tree excursion.

Gosselin has shared multiple photos in recent months from his time with Colin, who Kate enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs, and Hannah.

Earlier in November, Hannah and Collin smiled with Gosselin in front of a red door. “Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!” Gosselin wrote alongside the picture.

One day later, Gosselin posted a picture of Collin getting a haircut. He thanked the barber for “welcoming my son Collin home with a fresh new cut.”

In May, Gosselin and Hannah visited Collin and shared birthday cake and pizza together. Later that month, Hannah posted a photo collage with Collin and their father.

Gosselin and Hannah got in some father-daughter bonding on the Fourth of July, on Father’s Day weekend, at a restaurant in May and on her birthday that same month.

Gosselin’s photo of Hannah on her first day of school back in August seemingly suggested that she was attending a different school than her siblings. Aaden, Alexis, Leah, Joel and the twins posed for a different back-to-school photo shared by their mother.

In an Instagram Live in August, Gosselin claimed that Hannah stayed with him full-time, according to RadarOnline. “She permanently lives with me,” he said in the video.

In 2016, Mady and Cara revealed to PEOPLE that they do not talk to their father.

”He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”