Jon Gosselin Spends Christmas with Collin and Hannah Amid Estrangement from 6 Other Kids

Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad continued to blend their families together this Christmas.

The couple, who have been dating for four years, merged their families on Tuesday — spending the holiday with his son Collin and daughter Hannah, both 14, and her children Jordan and Jesse.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!” Gosselin, 41, wrote on Instagram, captioning a smiling photo of the bunch posing by the mantel in front of a lit Christmas tree (All were together back in November when they went searching for their tree together).

Conrad also shared photos of the blended bunch to her private Instagram account.

Missing from the action appeared to be Gosselin’s additional six children — 14-year-old Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara — whom he shares with ex-wife Kate.

Earlier this month, Gosselin told reporters including PEOPLE that he doesn’t have contact with the other children.

“The other four aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah,” he said at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future panel on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. “It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”

He also recalled that last time he saw all of his children, admitting that the meeting was tense. “It was just volatile and a lot going on,” he said. “It was just not a good time.”

The former reality star added that he does not “communicate” with Kate either. “It’s too much right now,” Gosselin said.

The estrangement hasn’t appeared to affect Gosselin’s relationship with Collin and Hannah. For months, Gosselin has shared photos to Instagram of the three hanging out together, commemorating birthdays and holidays like Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

Both live with him, too, Gosselin telling reporters in December that he got temporary sole custody of Collin after the boy spent more than two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that Jon and his attorney submitted papers to a Pennsylvania court on Oct. 24 requesting that Collin live with him, a decision he claims would be in Collin’s “best interest.” In November, Kate, and her lawyer reportedly did not show up to court after her request to postpone the hearing was denied.

Kate previously told PEOPLE that she made the difficult decision to enroll her son in the program in order to help him reach his full potential.

Meanwhile, things are heating up between Gosselin and Conrad.

The two have discussed taking their relationship to the next level, he telling reporters in December he’s considered proposing.

“I’ve thought about it, yeah — talked about it,” the father of eight said about the possibility of an engagement. “She’s driven. I’ve known Colleen my whole life. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

As for when he might pop the question, Jon said: “Just look at my Instagram. That’s how stories get out anyway, I guess. It’s so funny.”