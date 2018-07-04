Jon Gosselin Celebrates the Fourth of July with Photo of Daughter Hannah

Reality personality Jon Gosselin continues to spend time with his daughter Hannah.

The father of eight posted a festive Instagram of the two on Wednesday, writing “Happy 4th of July!!! 🇺🇸”

Jon, 41, and Kate Gosselin, 43, finalized their divorce in 2009. Since the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars’ separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Though he wished them a happy birthday via Instagram in October, Jon remains estranged from the twins. In August 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews to some media outlets about their strained relationship.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

But Jon has been spending plenty of time with Hannah, including at a Father’s Day weekend dinner with his girlfriend Colleen at Buddakan in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last month. In May, Jon and Hannah celebrated her 14th birthday together and paid a visit to her brother Collin, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 aired from 2007 to 2009 before being rebranded as Kate Plus 8 following the couple’s divorce. Kate will return to television this fall with a TLC dating series, Kate Plus Date.