Jon Gosselin Celebrates Fourth of July with Daughter Hannah and Girlfriend Colleen Conrad

Jon Gosselin spent the Fourth of July with his girlfriend and one of his children.

On Sunday, the former reality star posted a photo with girlfriend Colleen Conrad and his 16-year-old daughter Hannah at Back Bay Ale House, a bar and restaurant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"Happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸 to every one!!! Sorry for the late post!!!" he wrote. "Collin had other plans with his friends this weekend, that's why he is not in the picture (shame I have to explain all that, but I just did)!!!!"

Conrad also posted a few photos of the trio, writing, "Happy 4th of July!! Missing Collin who dissed us for his friends."

The other four — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah — live with Jon's ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The former couple's twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, also live with their mother.

After 10 years of marriage, Jon and Kate, who were introduced to the world on the hit TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, divorced in 2009 amid rumors of infidelity.

Speaking to reporters last year, Jon said he's not in communication with his children besides Collin and Hannah.