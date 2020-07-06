Jon Gosselin Celebrates Fourth of July with Daughter Hannah and Girlfriend Colleen Conrad
The former reality star posted a photo of the trio on Instagram
Jon Gosselin spent the Fourth of July with his girlfriend and one of his children.
On Sunday, the former reality star posted a photo with girlfriend Colleen Conrad and his 16-year-old daughter Hannah at Back Bay Ale House, a bar and restaurant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
"Happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸 to every one!!! Sorry for the late post!!!" he wrote. "Collin had other plans with his friends this weekend, that's why he is not in the picture (shame I have to explain all that, but I just did)!!!!"
Conrad also posted a few photos of the trio, writing, "Happy 4th of July!! Missing Collin who dissed us for his friends."
Hannah and Collin, two of the Gosselin sextuplets, currently live full-time with their dad. (Collin previously spent a little over two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs.)
The other four — Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah — live with Jon's ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The former couple's twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, also live with their mother.
After 10 years of marriage, Jon and Kate, who were introduced to the world on the hit TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, divorced in 2009 amid rumors of infidelity.
RELATED: J. Lo, Halle Berry and More Stars Spend Fourth of July by Reflecting on Country's Past, Urging Fans to Vote
Speaking to reporters last year, Jon said he's not in communication with his children besides Collin and Hannah.
"It's what the kids want to do," he said. "If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."