Jon Gosselin Wishes Twin Daughters Mady and Cara a 'Happy 16th Bday'

Jon Gosselin wished his eldest daughters a happy 16th birthday on Monday.

The father of eight took to Instagram to wish twins Mady and Cara a happy birthday with a sweet throwback photo of the three of them during Christmastime.

“Happy 16th Bday to Mady and Cara!!! October 8, 2000 seems forever ago,” the caption read. However, Gosselin was a little late to the party and posted the photo on Oct. 10 — two days too late!

In August, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed that his relationship with some of his children has suffered following his divorce from Kate Gosselin in 2009.

“Everybody used to come to my house,” Gosselin, 39, previously told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, it was great, and then Madelyn and Cara just stopped coming, around 12 to 13 [years old]. I didn’t question it. I was just like, ‘Hey, do what you want, be with your friends,’ and then it just became they’re not coming.” He added: “Madelyn and Cara, I don’t see that much, or often. We’re kind of not talking right now.”

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, the twins explained just why their relationship with their father is strained.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady stated. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

While Cara admitted, “I wouldn’t even know what to say about him,” Mady told PEOPLE, “He doesn’t even know us. How can he dare to talk about us?”