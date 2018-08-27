Jon Gosselin Celebrates Daughter Hannah's First Day of School Apart from Her Sextuplet Siblings

Jon Gosselin is one proud dad.

The reality personality celebrated his daughter Hannah’s first day of eighth grade with an Instagram post on Monday.

“Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you. I admire your bravery starting fresh!!!” he wrote. “I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off.”

In the photo, Hannah, 14, smiles as she stands outside Jon’s house. Unlike her siblings in a back-to-school photo shared by their mom last week, she is not dressed in a uniform, which suggests that she is attending public school in the area apart from the other Gosselin kids.

“I’m so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them,” he continued. “I’m honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad.”

In an Instagram live last week, Jon said that Hannah is living under his roof full-time.

Jon, 41, and Kate Gosselin, 43, finalized their divorce in 2009. Since the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars’ separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Last week, Kate also celebrated her kids returning to school for their milestone years. She shared a photo Thursday of the kids (minus Hannah) in their school uniforms standing on the steps outside of their house.

“This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended…and they’re already back! #SeniorYear 😳😳 #EighthGrade #ProudMom ❤️” she captioned the smiling photo of Mady and Cara, both 17, and 14-year-old Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel.

Also missing from the photo was Collin, 14, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home to help him reach his full potential.