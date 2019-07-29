Fun in the Sun! Jon Gosselin Has ‘Amazing Day on the Beach’ with Girlfriend and Son Collin

Beach time!

Jon Gosselin spent some quality time with his son Collin and girlfriend Colleen Conrad during a family outing to Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach over the weekend.

“Amazing Day on the Beach in Delaware with Collin and Colleen!!!” he captioned a group photograph that shows Collin, 15, smiling while striking a pose next to Gosselin and his girlfriend of four years.

In the photo, the trio is seen relaxing in a makeshift “hot tub,” which Gosselin says was all his son’s doing.

“Collin made a hot tub for all of us!!!” he shared.

Gosselin, 42, went on to note that his daughter Hannah had also joined them for the trip, but was “with her friends nearby” at the time.

Conrad also praised Collin for his ingenuity while sharing a similar shot on her own Instagram.

In addition to all the family fun, Gosselin and Conrad got to share some alone time together during the trip.

“Having Couple Time at the Purple Parrot in Rehobeth, DE!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling together, adding that they were having an “amazing time.”

Another sweet shot showed their names written together inside a heart.

“I know it’s very High School but it’s forever, love her!!!” he captioned the snapshot.

Jon shares sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The two are also parents to 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady.

After a lengthy custody battle, Kate received primary custody of the children, although Collin and Hannah now live with Jon full-time

In honor of his six youngest children’s birthday in May, Jon celebrated their special day with a loving tribute on Instagram.

“Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can’t believe you are 15!!!” he wrote alongside three smiling photos of himself with Hannah and Collin.

“Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!!” he continued. “Love always, Dad.”