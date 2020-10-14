"I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her," Jon Cryer wrote in a tribute to the late actress

Jon Cryer Mourns the Death of Two and a Half Men Costar Conchata Ferrell: 'She Was a Beautiful Human'

Jon Cryer is remembering his Two and a Half Men costar Conchata Ferrell in the wake of her death.

The actor, 55, paid tribute to Ferrell — who beloved housekeeper Berta on the CBS sitcom — on his Twitter Tuesday, calling the actress a "beautiful human."

"Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths," he wrote. "I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many."

Cryer went on to share his first encounter with Ferrell on the set of Two and a Half Men, writing, "It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it."

Image zoom Jon Cryer and Conchata Ferrell on Two and a Half Men Monty Brinton/CBS

"I had to recount one of my favorite bits of hers from a cancelled mid 70’s sitcom called 'Hot L Baltimore' before she finally got that I was serious," he continued. "I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her."

"I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me Zippy,' " Cryer said, referencing his character's nickname on the show.

In his tribute, Cryer also urged fans to "check out" some of Ferrell's "wonderful body of film work," which includes Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich, Network and Heartland.

"My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA," he added. "2020 is just merciless. #RIPConchataFerrell."

Ferrell died Monday, Oct. 12 at age 77 due to complications following a cardiac arrest, Deadline reported. She was surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California.

Ferrell's manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Her husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ in July that the actress was hospitalized in May after feeling sick. Ferrell spent more than four weeks in the intensive care unit and went into cardiac arrest at one point, which Anderson said lasted for about 10 minutes. Ferrell was then transferred to a long-term care facility and put on a respirator and dialysis, unable to speak or communicate.

Image zoom Jon Cryer and Conchata Ferrell Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The actress explained to TMZ in February that she had been hospitalized for a kidney infection in December in Charleston, West Virginia, where she had been living at her vacation home since Thanksgiving.

The infection grew worse as it spread and began to contaminate her blood, she shared. Ferrell spent weeks in the ICU before being released and put into transitional care in January. She spent the month bedridden as she recovered at home, going through physical therapy several times a day.