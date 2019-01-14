The Sopranos Prequel Movie Casts Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga

The cast of the Sopranos prequel is taking shape.

PEOPLE confirms that Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga are in final negotiations to join the cast of New Line’s The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to the beloved HBO series. Variety was the first to report the news.

The Punisher star Bernthal, 42, and Bates Motel star Farmiga, 45, join Alessandro Nivola in the ensemble drama.

Bernthal and Farmiga’s roles have yet to be revealed. According to Variety, Nivola, 46, will play Dickie Moltisanti. In the series, Moltisanti is the late uncle of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini.

The Many Saints of Newark (a working title) is set within the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s — a time when African-American and Italian gangs in Newark were at each other’s throats. Series creator David Chase co-wrote the script with producer Lawrence Konner.

Characters from The Sopranos (which just celebrated its 20th anniversary!) are expected to return.

“David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film,” Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich previously said in a statement.