JoJo Siwa and Gymnast Suni Lee Join DWTS for Upcoming Season 30

Dancing with the Stars is ready to kick off its milestone 30th season with a bang.

The first two confirmed contestants are JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee, ABC announced Thursday during the show's Television Critics Association panel.

Siwa, 18, is a singer and social media star who rose to fame on Dance Moms. Lee, 18, is a Team USA gymnast who recently took home a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Siwa and Lee will appear on Good Morning America Friday for a sit-down interview and again on Sep. 8, when the remaining celebrity contenders will be unveiled.

Dancing with the Stars was renewed for its 30th season in March. Ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return to the long-running show's judges panel. Tyra Banks is also set to reprise her role as host.

Banks, 47, recently addressed whether the reality competition series will be able to return with a live studio audience amid COVID-19 restrictions.

"We've been talking about it, back and forth," she told Entertainment Tonight. "[But] probably not, if I really think about ultimate safety. Maybe not yet."

Dancing with the Stars premiered on ABC in 2005. Last year, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev were crowned the season 29 mirrorball champions. Catfish host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson came in second.