Cat Deeley will host So You Think You Can Dance's 17th season, premiering on May 18

So You Think You Can Dance: JoJo Siwa, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Matthew Morrison to Judge Season 17

The competitors on So You Think You Can Dance will be wowing a new panel of judges this season.

On Monday, Fox announced that JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Matthew Morrison will be making their debut as judges on the series' upcoming 17th season. The trio of celebrities will be joined by presenter and author Cat Deeley, who will resume her hosting gig when the dance competition show premieres on May 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're back! So excited to be returning to #SYTYCD for a brand-new season! Don't miss the premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th!" Deeley, 45, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

The new judges also celebrated the exciting announcement with respective posts on social media.

"Let's get itttttt!!!" Boss, 39, wrote on Instagram. "The summer is already looking brighter ☀️ So excited and honored to be on the panel for an all new season of So You Think You Can Dance!! @catdeeley @itsjojosiwa @matthewmorrison YALL READY?!?! Let's goooooooooooo #sytycd #dance."

"FINALLY!…. 'So You Think You Can Dance' is coming to FOX this summer and I am so grateful that I am going to be a judge!" Siwa, 18, wrote in her celebratory post. "It's such an honor to be a part of this shows come back!!! Don't miss the season premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th the day before my bday, best bday present ever!"

Added Morrison, 43, in his post: "Thrilled to be heading back to my dance roots as I join the #SYTYCD family! Join me, @sir_twitch_alot, and @itsjojosiwa for the fresh-new season of @DANCEonFOX May 18! Follow our adventure on @realityclubfox too, and stay tuned for more!"

Boss returns to SYTYCD after competing on the show during its fourth season, where he finished as runner-up to winner Joshua Allen. Since 2014, Boss has served as the show DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and also appeared on Ellen's Game of Games. Most recently, he hosted Fox's The Real Dirty Dancing and E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands.

Siwa got her start on Dance Moms and continued to make a name for herself as a singer and social media sensation. She has since released three albums, serves as creative director and executive producer of her reality competition series Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution, and was last seen on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars. Not only did Siwa finish as the runner-up with partner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy that season but she also made history as the first same-sex couple to compete on the show.

As for Morrison, he is an Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe-nominated artist, best known for his roles on Glee and American Horror Story. He also starred in several Broadway productions, including Hairspray, The Light In The Piazza, South Pacific and Finding Neverland.

The casting news comes a month after Fox announced SYTYCD's long-awaited return. The competition show was originally supposed to return in 2020 after season 16 concluded the year prior, but it had a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few days after the announcement, longtime judge Nigel Lythgoe revealed he would not be returning to SYTYCD, writing on Twitter that he had "not been asked to be on the judging panel this season."

"I don't know who will be saying 'Cue Music' but I wish them well," the TV personality, 72, wrote at the time.

FOX declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Lythgoe, who co-created the show alongside Simon Fuller and served as one of its executive producers, was the only permanent judge to appear on all 16 seasons of the series. Other stars to appear alongside him on the panel included Mary Murphy, Adam Shankman, Vanessa Hudgens, Maddie Ziegler, Jason Derulo and Paula Abdul.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though this season's judges will be different from previous ones, the concept of SYTYCD remains the same. The series will feature a group of skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 as they showcase their talents in various dance styles, work with multiple world-renowned choreographers and prove why they should win the acclaimed dance title.

Since the series premiered in July 2005, it has received 71 Emmy Award nominations, winning 17 of those, including outstanding choreography, outstanding costumes, and outstanding lighting design.