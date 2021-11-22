"I'm so grateful for this last week to be on the show," JoJo Siwa tells PEOPLE ahead of Monday's Dancing with the Stars finale

JoJo Siwa Has Gotten 'So Attached' to DWTS Cast Ahead of Finale: 'Best 10 Weeks of My Life'

JoJo Siwa has had the time of her life on Dancing with the Stars.

The Dance Moms alum, who made history as one half of the show's first-ever same-sex pairing, is opening up about her bittersweet emotions heading into Monday's season 30 finale.

"I'm so grateful for this last week to be on the show," Siwa, 18, tells PEOPLE. "I was actually telling everybody, my thing is, I get so attached to people and I get so attached to things. To think in one week, all of this is going to not be here anymore — I'm so sad. But I'm going to enjoy every minute of this finale, because it really has been the best 10 weeks of my life."

She and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a tango/cha-cha-cha fusion to Icona Pop's "I Love It," featuring Charli XCX, before presenting a freestyle to "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. "I will say that 'Born This Way' is one of my favorite songs in the entire world," Siwa says of the LGBTQ anthem, which she used as part of her coming out this year.

"I literally say every single week is my new favorite [dance]," she continues. "But after learning our freestyle that we're doing in the finale, it's definitely my favorite!"

Siwa has otherwise stayed busy with her own dance competition series on Peacock, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, in which she assembles the next big music group, XOMG POP. Having made her onscreen debut in a similar setting at age 9, she can relate to the young dancers proving themselves on her show.

"I think being on Dance Moms, I understand what these kids are feeling and what they're going through," she says. "And even now, being on another elimination show, I can feel again what those kids were feeling as they were on an elimination show."

"Getting to be the mentor for these kids is such a dream come true. They are my little sisters now. They're just so fun and so full of life," Siwa continues. "They're so eager and so happy to be there and so hungry for new information that it makes working with them every day fun. No matter what kind of day I'm having, if I'm around the kids, and if we're filming, they make my day so much better."

The J Team star has also recently partnered with Cash App, which has opened their secure financial services for anyone 13 and over. With the partnership, she's giving away $1 million to her followers across all social media platforms.

"Honestly, I wasn't sure how my fans were going to respond right away, because I had never done such a big giveaway. And oh my gosh, they were all so excited," Siwa says. "They immediately started commenting their $Cashtags and they all then were reposting their money that they were receiving. It just made me so happy to see them so happy. Cash App is such a great app, it makes it easy and fun to spend, send, and save — all in one app. So, I'm so excited to be partnering with them."