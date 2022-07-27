JoJo Siwa Says 'Rudest' Run-In with Candace Cameron Bure 'Doesn't Mean She's the Worst Human Ever'

JoJo Siwa is clarifying her statements about Candace Cameron Bure.

In a new interview with Page Six on Tuesday, the Dance Moms alum, 19, walked back her previous comments that painted the Fuller House star, 46, as the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met in a now-viral TikTok.

Speaking to a reporter on camera, Siwa explained what happened during their interaction and why she considers it a "rough experience."

"I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her," Siwa said.

"I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human," she continued. "I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn't mean she's the worst human ever."

"It just, you know, was a rough experience for me," she added.

Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure JoJo Siwa (left) and Candace Cameron Bure | Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

Siwa posted the original video to her TikTok on Monday, showing her quickly flashing photos of celebrities who she claimed were the "rudest," "nicest", "coolest" and her "crush." When it came time to name the "rudest celebrity I've met", Siwa quickly turned her phone to reveal a photo of Cameron Bure on the set of Fuller House. She did not provide any other details about their alleged interaction at the time.

On Tuesday, Cameron Bure responded to Siwa's accusation in a video on Instagram, which mirrored the story that Siwa told to Page Six.

In her video, Cameron Bure said she was "shocked" by the accusation and "had no idea where it came from."

"I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened – I didn't know!" she said in the clip. "So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation. She was like, 'Hey, how you doin'?' I said, 'Well, I've been better, what happened?'"

Siwa reportedly told Cameron Bure she didn't think her video was going to go viral, calling it a "silly TikTok trend" and that she "didn't think it was a big deal." Cameron Bure then told her that it "was a big deal," and asked what she did to her.

"Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,' and [JoJo] goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that,'" noted Cameron Bure.

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," she continued. "But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, "Can I have a picture with you?" and you said to me, "Not right now." And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Cameron Bure ended the update on a positive note, adding that she offered her apologies to the Dancing With the Stars alum despite Siwa insisting that it was "seriously not a big deal."

"Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter. I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out," Cameron Bure said.

She also said the two have made amends and are moving forward with their lives.

"We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career," said Cameron Bure.