JoJo Siwa Recreates Solo Routine from Her 'Dance Moms' Days: 'Three Pulled Muscles Later'

JoJo Siwa is reminiscing on her Dance Moms days in the best way she knows how.

In a TikTok video, the So You Think You Can Dance judge decided to recreate one of her solo routines, which she first performed when she was only 11 years old. The clip showed parallel videos of Siwa when 11 alongside herself now at 19, having perfected the routine and not missing a single beat.

Though Siwa's execution of the routine looked flawless online, the reality was much different. "3 pulled muscles and a giant bruise later," she captioned the video.

The post's comments section was full of praise, with even High School Musical alum KayCee Stroh saying: "Get It JoJo 🔥❤️😮"

Siwa's re-do of the dance from her past comes as former dance coach Abby Lee Miller announced the sale of her original Pennsylvania dance studio.

In a video uploaded to Miller's Instagram account, the dance teacher revealed she'd sold the property to a local company. The former Dance Moms studio space will soon transform into a daycare.

JoJo Siwa Recreates Dance Moms Solo Routine
Paul Redmond/WireImage, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Though many former Dance Moms stars have drifted from Miller in adulthood, Siwa and the reality TV coach have been in contact. In December, Siwa shared that Miller still aids her choreography sometimes … though not at Siwa's request.

"I don't think I've ever gone to her with choreography advice," the "Boomerang" singer told PEOPLE. "Almost every time that I post something though of me dancing, she'll swipe up and give me a correction on it or she'll swipe up and give an idea on it."

She added, "I do respect her choreography and I do respect what she's done for the world. Whether the dance community wants to admit it or not, she changed the dance world for the better. I think that that's really cool."

All eight seasons of Dance Moms are available to stream on Hulu.

