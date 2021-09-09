Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa will be paired with a female partner on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars

JoJo Siwa on Making DWTS History with Same-Sex Partner: 'There's Nothing That I Would Rather Do'

JoJo Siwa is continuing to reflect on making history as the first female celebrity paired with a female pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars.

The Dance Moms alum, 18, made an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) on Wednesday, after the season 30 DWTS cast was announced, and shared how the arrangement came to be.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They asked, would I be more comfortable with a female or with a male and immediately I knew for myself I would be way more comfortable with a girl," said Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ community earlier this year and has been open about her relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew.

"I have a chance right now to make history and to break down a barrier and there's nothing that I would rather do than that," she added of joining DWTS.

Jojo Siwa Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Siwa also addressed whether she thinks her background in dance gives her a leg up on the upcoming season of the competition show, which premieres Sept. 20 on ABC.

"I don't," she said. "I explain it as a football player trying to play basketball. I also think, too, I'm going to be judged a lot harder."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Siwa came out as LGBTQ in January over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram. Months later, in April, she told PEOPLE that the announcement was the last thing she hadn't shared with the world.

jojo siwa JoJo Siwa | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

At first, she said she didn't want to put a "label" on her sexuality but was inspired by her love for Prew, which began as a friendship and turned romantic in late 2020.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she said at the time. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," Siwa added. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."