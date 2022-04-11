Singer and actress JoJo Siwa posed for a series of fun photos after addressing why she wasn't at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

JoJo Siwa Has a 'Good Day' After Not Being Invited to Kids' Choice Awards

JoJo Siwa is keeping her cool.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the 18-year-old singer and actress shared a trio of photos of herself out, sipping an iced coffee and striking playful poses while rocking a colorful outfit that included a lime green shirt, silver metallic pants, and bright neon yellow and hot pink boots.

"Today is a GOOD day, Siwa captioned the post, "(especially compared to yesterday 🤨) 🥳."

Her post came a day after she addressed why she wasn't at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, that aired Saturday.

She was nominated in the category of favorite social music star, alongside That Girl Lay Lay, Oliver Tree, Addison Rae, Johnny Orlando, and Dixie D'Amelio — the latter who was named the winner.

In an Instagram video on Saturday, Siwa told her followers that she didn't have any answers as to why she wasn't at the show.

"A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited," Siwa said in her clip. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite."

The Dance Moms alum reiterated the statement in the caption of her post, writing, "A lot of you have been asking why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards tonight, I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn't get an invite :(."

Nickelodeon declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE for comment.

Back in September 2021, Siwa called Nickelodeon out, saying the network was preventing her from performing certain songs on her 37-city D.R.E.A.M. tour, which then began in January 2022.

"I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show," she tweeted at the time, referring to the movie The J Team, which premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in July 2021.

"These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???" Siwa added. She wrote in a follow-up tweet, "There is no reason that this music should not be included."

"Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not," the star said in another message.

In January, Siwa celebrated one year since she coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

"In the last 364 days I've felt more love than ever," Siwa began in the caption of her post, which was written alongside the photo she first posted when she came out.