JoJo Siwa Claps Back at Dance Moms Costar Who Throws Shade at Dance Teacher Abby Lee Miller

JoJo Siwa isn't afraid to publicly defend her former dance coach Abby Lee Miller.

The teenage superstar and Dance Moms alum had a tiff with her former costar, Brook Hyland, this week after the dancer posted a TikTok about her feelings toward Miller, cringing at the thought of being her Facebook friend.

In a since-deleted video, Hyland tells her viewers that Facebook has "a new friend suggestion" for her before zooming in on Miller's name.

After showing the notification, Hyland flips the camera and shakes her head and grimaces.

Siwa, 17, was quick to respond to the clip, standing up for Miller — who went to prison after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud in 2017 — and sharing her disappointment in Hyland for uploading the video.

"It's one thing to just not add her back, it's another to post ..." Siwa commented on the TikTok.

While Miller has proved to be a polarizing personality, Siwa is one of the few Dance Moms stars who has continued to stay by her side.

The young star shared in a recent interview with US Weekly that she "talks to Abby the most out of anybody from the show."

"I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it's really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don't talk to her anymore," the YouTube personality said.

"It’s just sad because Abby really is a good person. Even though you see her yelling and screaming at children on TV, like Abby made seven stars. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her," she added. "Maddie and Mackenzie [Ziegler] wouldn’t be where they are today without Abby.”

