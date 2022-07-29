JoJo Siwa Claims Candace Cameron Bure Left Out Details from Their Call in Her Apology Post

There appears to be much more to the story between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure.

The former Dance Moms star has spilled more tea since Cameron Bure's made a public apology video in response to Siwa calling her the Full House alum the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met in a now-viral TikTok.

Specifically, Siwa, 19, said Cameron Bure, 46, wasn't fully truthful in the wake of the TikTok.

"We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video]," the dancer told Page Six. "She didn't share all the details of the meeting. But it was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was just stuck with."

As both two stars both detailed, Siwa approached Cameron Bure at an event to take a picture with her. Cameron Bure allegedly declined and proceeded to take photos with other kids nearby.

"It was at the after party that she didn't wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that," Siwa recalled. "But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that's what made me really upset."

Cameron Bure didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's for comment.

Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure JoJo Siwa (left) and Candace Cameron Bure | Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

After Siwa's TikTok gained traction, Cameron Bure — who also had a very public meeting with Siwa on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019 — posted a video on Instagram explaining her side of the story. The Make It Or Break It alum said she "immediately tried to reach out" to Siwa upon seeing the viral TikTok, and the pair ended up having "a great conversation."

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," Bure recalled. "But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?; and you said to me, 'Not right now." And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Cameron Bure apologized in response, leading Siwa to reportedly say back: "You weren't even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11."

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you!" Cameron Bure continued, adding, "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

Siwa later told Page Six in a separate interview that Cameron Bure's actions at that time don't make her "an awful human."