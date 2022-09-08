JoJo Siwa Says 'HSMTMTS' Queer Role Was 'Really Special:' 'Never Played a Gay Character'

On season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, JoJo Siwa plays Madison — a gay teen

By
Published on September 8, 2022 12:25 PM
JOJO SIWA, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - "Camp Prom"
Photo: Anne Marie Fox/Disney

JoJo Siwa is speaking on the importance of representation.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge has stepped into a new role on season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — and it aligns with who she is today.

Siwa, 19, spoke of her character, Madison, who is gay. "I've never played a gay character — besides myself, and I'm not a character, I'm just myself, but that's that's how it looks to the world," Siwa told Entertainment Weekly.

"But this is so straightforward: Madison is a queer human. I think it's really special getting to know that kids are going to watch this and not be like, 'She's queer? What's that?' They're going to be like, 'She's queer. Cool.' I love that the next generation just kind of [moves past] it vs. it being a weird thing."

JULIA LESTER, SOFIA WYLIE, MATT CORNETT, JOE SERAFINI, JOJO SIWA, FRANKIE RODRIGUEZ, DARA RENEÉ, JASON HANCOCK, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Camp Prom“
Anne Marie Fox/Disney

Siwa grew up a fan of the original High School Musical films and committed to the project before she knew much detail about her character, including her sexuality. Now Siwa compares the role to what she saw in the media during her childhood.

"I think it would have made me realize that it's okay a lot younger. It's normal," she said of having more diversity in characters. "It took me a while to really be comfortable with that. I didn't really realize that it's okay until I was like 17. I didn't really realize that it was okay — I always thought with other people it was okay."

JOJO SIWA, SAYLOR BELL CURDA, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Camp Prom“
Anne Marie Fox/Disney

This isn't the first time Siwa has used her platform to expand the boundaries of LGBTQ+ representation. The Dance Moms alum came out on social media in January 2021. In a cover interview with PEOPLE, she spoke about her decision not to fully define her sexuality.

"But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool," she said.

"I like queer," she adds. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In fall 2021, Siwa made history on Dancing with the Stars as the first female contestant to dance with another female partner: Jenna Johnson.

Related Articles
DARA RENEÉ, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “The Woman in the Woods“
Dara Reneé Hopes Her 'HSMTMTS' Song Helps People Struggling with Anxiety Know 'They Are Not Alone'
Jena Malone attends the 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night premiere of 'The Public' at Arlington Theatre on January 31, 2018 in Santa Barbara, California.
Jena Malone Says It 'Felt So Nice' Coming Out as Pansexual: 'Love Getting to Learn More About Myself'
Sofia Wylie attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019
Sofia Wylie Talks Beauty Representation on 'High School Musical: The Musical:' 'The Series'
Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew's Relationship Timeline
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew are seen on September 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Kylie Prew Says She and JoJo Siwa Broke Up Again 'Almost Two Months' Ago: 'Everything's Fine'
Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie and Olivia Rodrigo attend Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California.
The Cutest Photos from the' HSMTMTS' Season 3 Premiere
JoJo Siwa
From 'Dance Moms' to Super Stardom: JoJo Siwa's Life in Photos
JoJo Siwa attends the Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 3 premiere; Abby Lee Miller is seen on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles
JoJo Siwa Reunites with 'Dance Moms' Coach Abby Lee Miller for Hilarious TikTok
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa on Making 'DWTS' History with Same-Sex Partner: 'There's Nothing That I Would Rather Do'
Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure
JoJo Siwa Says 'Rudest' Run-In with Candace Cameron Bure 'Doesn't Mean She's the Worst Human Ever'
OLIVIA RODRIGO, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Into the Unknown“
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek! Olivia Rodrigo Sings the 'Best Is Yet to Come' Ahead of Nini's Exit
JoJo Siwa (Photo Credit_ Sami Drasin) (1)
JoJo Siwa Will Embark on First-Time 'Adventures' in Facebook Watch's 'JoJo Goes' : 'Why Not Document It?'
candace cameron bure; jojo siwa
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses JoJo Siwa Calling Her 'Rudest Celebrity' in TikTok Video: 'All Good'
Jojo Siwa, Iggy Azalea
JoJo Siwa Says Iggy Azalea Texted Her After She Came Out as LGBTQ: 'She Was There as a Friend'
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL - THE SERIES, Olivia Rodrigo, 'The Auditions', (Season 1, ep. 101, aired Nov. 8, 2019)
There Are 'No Immediate Plans' for Olivia Rodrigo to Be a 'Huge Part' of 'HSMTMTS's' Future
JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Says 'Bounce' Studio Won't Make Her Kiss Man in New Movie: They're '1000% Supportive'