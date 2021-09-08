Olivia Jade, Brian Austin Green, Matt James and More Join Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Cast

The celebrity cast for Dancing with the Stars season 30 is on fire!

On Wednesday, Good Morning America revealed the big names joining the upcoming season of ABC's beloved dance competition show ... and the list is out of this world.

Speaking on her experience, Siwa, who has been dancing since she was very young, revealed on GMA that participating in the competition series was a bit of a challenge. "I explain it as a football player trying to play baseball. Even though I'm a trained dancer... it's different."

Last month, ABC made history by announcing that Dance Moms alum Siwa will be the first female celebrity paired with a female pro dancer.

"When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' and I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!' It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment], because I have such a kid demographic," she said while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight Monday.

"It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that," Siwa added.

Banks, 47, recently addressed whether the reality competition series will be able to return with a live studio audience amid COVID-19 restrictions.

"We've been talking about it, back and forth," she told Entertainment Tonight. "[But] probably not, if I really think about ultimate safety. Maybe not yet."