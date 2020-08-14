JoJo Fletcher to Step in for Chris Harrison During Bachelorette Host's 2-Week COVID-19 Quarantine

The host is undergoing a mandatory quarantine after dropping off his son at college in Texas

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette will be one for the books.

Less than two weeks after multiple sources told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams was replacing Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead, a host shakeup is on the horizon as well.

PEOPLE confirms that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, 29, will temporarily take over Chris Harrison's hosting duties while he undergoes a mandatory two-week quarantine after dropping off his son at college in Texas.

Per Entertainment Weekly, once Harrison, 49, returned to California, where the The Bachelorette is currently filming, he was required to quarantine as part of the production's safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. His girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima, also tweeted an article about his quarantine, writing, "Chris Harrison missed some filming of #TheBachelorette."

Image zoom Chris Harrison and JoJo Fletcher Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Harrison, 49, posted about his trip to Texas earlier this week on Instagram.

"Just like that he's gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement," he captioned a photo with his son Josh at Texas Christian University. "Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy."

The Bachelorette began production at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs last month, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that the resort is "essentially a protective bubble."

"The entire resort is shut down and nobody but the cast and crew is there," the source said. "Nobody is coming and going. The cast and crew arrived before filming began and spent a few days getting used to all the necessary protocols."

"It is a smaller crew, and people are wearing masks and keeping a social distance," the source continued, explaining that there have been "multiple rounds of testing for cast and crew and there is a medical team on site enforcing the protocols and administering tests."

Production was initially supposed to begin in March but was delayed due to the pandemic. During that time, Crawley found love with one of her original suitors, a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE earlier this month.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," the source explained. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

The source added that Adams — a 29-year-old contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up.

Image zoom Clare Crawley (left); Tayshia Adams Jesse Grant/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," the source said. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

A premiere date for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette has not yet been announced.