JoJo Fletcher Steps in as Chris Harrison’s Temporary Replacement in Bachelorette Sneak Peek

In August, PEOPLE confirmed that the former Bachelorette would be temporarily taking over Chris Harrison's hosting duties while he underwent a mandatory two-week quarantine after dropping off his son at college

JoJo Fletcher will make her first appearance as Chris Harrison’s temporary replacement on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

In a sneak peek of the episode shared on The Bachelorette Instagram account on Monday, Fletcher is seen chatting with lead Tayshia Adams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m falling for multiple people,” Adams shares, to which Fletcher, 30, says, “It’s heavy. It’s big.”

In August, PEOPLE confirmed that the former Bachelorette would be temporarily taking over Harrison's hosting duties while he underwent a mandatory two-week quarantine after dropping off his son at college in Texas.

Per Entertainment Weekly, once Harrison, 49, returned to California, where The Bachelorette was filming, he was required to quarantine as part of the production's safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima, also tweeted an article about his quarantine, writing, "Chris Harrison missed some filming of #TheBachelorette."

In a recent interview with ET, Harrison confirmed that he knew his trip would necessitate a temporary new host, calling Fletcher “a very good friend.”

“I did step away. And I will just say a very good friend that I reached out to was nice enough to come in and help out just a little bit,” he told the outlet. “You'll see for how long once the show starts, but clearly it's something that I had a hand in and was aware of the entire time.”

Image zoom Credit: Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Fletcher has also discussed her role on this season of The Bachelorette, telling Us that entering it midway through was "definitely crazy."

"It got out that I was there helping out Chris, who had to take a little bit of time off to go be with his son going to college," she said in September. "I jumped right into a mix of a whole bunch of things going on without really knowing anything that had gone on. So, it was definitely crazy."

"The episodes that I was a part of, I can tell you, are going to be very good,” Fletcher added. "This whole season is going to be very crazy and dramatic. I’m sure everyone’s heard of it before, but it really will be! And it was fun."