JoJo Fletcher Recalls Exchanging 'I Love You's' with Ben Higgins on The Bachelor: 'Dear Lordy'

Fans will always remember when Ben Higgins broke a cardinal Bachelor rule and dropped the L-bomb on not one, but two of his contestants.

Monday's episode of ABC's retrospective series The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! will look back on Higgins' season in 2016, which saw the business analyst get engaged to Lauren Bushnell moments after saying goodbye to his other finalist, JoJo Fletcher. The proposal came after Higgins famously exchanged "I love you's" with both women — a big no-no, and the first time it happened in the franchise's history. (But certainly not the last.)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, the show takes viewers back to the moment Higgins professed his love for Fletcher during their Fantasy Suite date.

"When I think about the future, there's not a doubt in my mind that I would want to spend it with you," Fletcher says. "I do, I do love you. And that's weird that I just said that, because I've been so terrified about saying that."

When Higgins tells Fletcher he loves her, too, she can't hide her shocked expression. They kiss, but then, in a confessional, Higgins admits he's torn between the two women.

"I am in love with two women here — I just didn't realize how hard this was going to get," he says.

The clip then cuts to present day Chris Harrison, who welcomes Fletcher via video chat.

"One of the more memorable moments in Bachelor history: Ben tells two women he loves them," Harrison recalls. "And I will never forget the look on your face. You have a terrible poker face."

"Oh, dear lordy," Fletcher replies.

Higgins, 31, and Bushnell, 30, split in May 2017. Bushnell is now married to country singer Chris Lane, 35, and Higgins proposed to his girlfriend Jessica Clarke in March.