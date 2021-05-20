JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers initially planned on tying the knot in June 2020 but had postponed their wedding date to May 2021 due to the pandemic

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Postpone Wedding Again: 'We're Rolling with the Punches'

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' dream wedding has been postponed once again.

The former Bachelorette star, 30, revealed in an interview with Access on Wednesday that the ceremony is "probably gonna be next year" due to a number of circumstances.

Fletcher and Rodgers, 32, initially planned on tying the knot in June 2020 but pushed their wedding back to May 2021 due to the pandemic.

However, according to Fletcher, their wedding venue currently has a 10-person guest limit and the capacity restriction has made them rethink their big day.

"We're rolling with the punches, you know, at this point, it is what it is," she said, explaining that they've "explored a million different options" but the couple are "so in love with our venue" that they'd rather reschedule the nuptials for another time instead of choosing a different location.

"We know that when it does happen, it will be everything that we want it to be," Fletcher continued. "We'll get to have everyone there that we love, because I don't want to have a wedding with my closest family and my friends aren't able to be there."

Calling the wedding planning process "fluid" at the moment, Fletcher added that postponing the nuptials isn't a big deal for herself and Rodgers as "we are, obviously, totally committed to each other."

"We feel married already, so we want to have that day be what we dreamt it to be and we want the people that are there to also feel very comfortable," she said.

As for a potential date, the couple are currently looking at 2022 given Rodgers' sporting schedule.

"The fall is not an option for us," Fletcher said of setting a wedding date. "It [will] probably gonna be next year, which is like a dagger for when I say that. But again, I know it's going to be everything I want it to be."

Fletcher got engaged to Rodgers during her season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

In February, the couple opened up to People (the TV Show!) about postponing her wedding amid the pandemic.

"When we postponed the first time, we pushed it a year and we were certain that a year would be enough time to get things back to how we would want them for our wedding," Fletcher said, noting postponing again was definitely something they were considering.

At the time, Rodgers said restrictions made it "kind of hard to get married."