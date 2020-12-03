JoJo Fletcher Says She'll Marry Jordan Rodgers 'No Matter What' After Pushing Back Wedding Date

The former Bachelorette star recently gave an update on her upcoming nuptials, revealing that the couple now hopes to wed in May 2021.

"I got reminded today that our new wedding day is actually six months away, and that came as a shock to me because I couldn't believe that it's six months away we're getting married," she told Extra correspondent and fellow Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay. "Our new day is May of next year, and who knows what the state of our country and this world will look like, and I'm hoping at that point we are able to celebrate."

But knowing how unpredictable the future can be, Fletcher, 30, said even if their wedding is once again canceled, they will "get married no matter what."

"I think that Jordan and I have decided, like, if it's not going to work out to have this huge, extravagant wedding that we really have dreamed up, we'll still do it on our own, together," she said. "We've been engaged — it will be five years by our new wedding day. If we have to push it another year — six years, crazy — we will get married no matter what!"

The couple got engaged on Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. This past June, Fletcher and Rodgers, 32, celebrated their original wedding date.

"6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!" she captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up together.

"As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day," she wrote. "Even though I don't get to marry you today @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait."

And although Rodgers had already gotten down on one knee, he re-proposed last summer with a new ring while they were scoping out wedding venues.