JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Reveal the 'Blowout Fight' that Almost Broke Them Up

Life isn’t always as perfect as it appears on TV.

The Bachelorette‘s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are opening up about their relationship difficulties in their new Kin web series, Engaged with JoJo and Jordan, revealing the fight that almost broke them up.

“I don’t think the real difficulties began until after the final rose,” recalled Fletcher, 27. “That’s when things really blew up for us, and we didn’t know how to prepare for that.”

The couple admitted that their relationship was challenged after an onslaught of infidelity rumors began circulating shortly after their engagement. When one tabloid claimed Rodgers, 30, still had an active online dating profile as the two were moving into a new home together, the two found themselves in a “blowout fight.”

“I don’t know if I always shared with you how it made me feel because I think there was a part of me that was scared that he would get mad at me,” Fletcher said.

“It ended up being a fight,” Rodgers said, with Fletcher adding, “A huge fight, a blowout fight.”

The two credit their difficulties to a lack of communication.

“We didn’t know how to communicate with each other, and our feelings are both getting hurt. There are tabloids about me, so I’m getting defensive and hurt,” said Rodgers. “And then I’m like, ‘Why are you believing that?’ We’re just getting to know each other, so a lot of times, unfortunately, I think we kind of held in those feelings. And that was terrible.”

Fletcher became emotional as she recalled feeling isolated after not being able to talk to her friends and family about her struggles out of fear that they would judge her relationship with Rodgers.

“Not having your family and not having your friends, and feeling like you don’t have each other, you feel so alone,” she said.

The pair finally came together when Fletcher reached her breaking point.

“I just said, ‘Listen, I feel alone right now. And I need you, and I need us,’” Fletcher said, breaking into tears. “And I guess not having anyone led me to back to you, and got us to talk again and communicate.”

Fletcher and Rodgers agreed that the fight ultimately made them stronger.

“I’m so glad that we were able to get through it, but it was hard. It was really hard,” she said.

Engaged with JoJo and Jordan is a combination of reality TV and DIY home decor, giving viewers an inside look at the ups and downs of Fletcher and Rodgers’ relationship, plus the tasks that come with building a home together and appearances from her parents, who made an impression on viewers after Fletcher visited them on The Bachelorette in 2016.

New episodes of Engaged with JoJo and Jordan are available to watch every week on Kin across YouTube, Facebook Watch, Instagram, Twitter and Amazon.