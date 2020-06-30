JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Say Relationship Faced a 'Fork in the Road' After The Bachelorette

Jordan Rodgers says his relationship with JoJo Fletcher faced a "fork in the road" after he popped the question on The Bachelorette in 2016.

On Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! — which looked back on Fletcher's season 12 — the soon-to-be married couple reflected on their relationship and how they remained committed to each other when the cameras stopped rolling.

"It's been crazy," Rodgers, 31, said. "We've gone through our ups and downs."

"Our first year after the show was very difficult," added Fletcher, 29. "We went through a lot of different struggles."

Fletcher explained that at one point, the couple didn't even know if they would make it.

"There was a point in that first year where it was like, 'Woah, can we even do this?' " Fletcher said.

"We sat down together and we were like, 'We love each other, but is that enough right now?' It was a fork in the road and we chose to stay together and we're better for it, but it was not easy," Rodgers continued.

"The love I have for you now that we've been through all of that is only going to get more with kids, marriage and everything that comes with that," he said.

Recently, the couple built their first home together in Dallas, Texas, and Fletcher said they couldn't be in a better place as they prepare to get married.

Image zoom Jordan Rodgers and Jojo Fletcher ABC

"We were supposed to get married a couple of weeks ago, unfortunately that didn't get to happen because of COVID-19, so we're kind of resetting that excitement again. We pushed it to 2021," Fletcher shared.

In honor of their upcoming nuptials, host Chris Harrison pulled off a special surprise by having Fletcher's parents show up at her house with a wedding cake.

"We just wanted to send our love," Harrison said on behalf of Bachelor Nation.

"Jordan and JoJo, I now pronounce you almost ready to get married," Harrison said as Rodgers and Fletcher sweetly fed each other cake.

On June 13, Fletcher and Rodgers celebrated what would have been their wedding day.

“6.13.20 ... Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us!” Fletcher wrote alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up together.

“As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day,” she wrote. “Even though I don’t get to marry you today @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait.”

Without dropping too big of a hint about when they’ll be walking down the aisle next year, she added, “2021, we really can’t wait for you.”

The pair have taken their time to get to know each other after the show, celebrating their four-year engagement anniversary in May.

"Yesterday marked 4 years with you @jrodgers11," Fletcher wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute at the time. "You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader.”

“Can't wait for what the rest of our lives have in store for us,” she added.

Although Rodgers had already gotten down on one knee, he re-proposed last summer with a new ring while they were scoping out wedding venues.