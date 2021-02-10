The Bachelorette couple had to postpone their big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers 'Most Likely' Postponing Wedding for the Third Time

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers might have to wait a little longer in order to get their dream wedding.

The former Bachelorette star recently gave an update on her upcoming nuptials, revealing that the couple is "most likely" going to have to postpone their wedding for the third time.

"Let me just tell you, when I had to postpone the first time, I said no matter what, I'm getting married in 2021," Fletcher, 30, told Hollywood Life.

After pushing back their June 2020 wedding date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality stars settled on a May 2021 ceremony. But after their wedding venue told them they were only allowing a maximum of 10 guests, they were forced to change their plans once again.

"We're kind of in a place now where we're realizing that even when May rolls around, that it still might not be open enough to have a safe, normal-ish wedding where family and friends can travel in and we can have what we've been working on and planning for so long to have," said Rodgers, 32. "So it's looking more likely than not that we are going to have to postpone."

While no official decision has been made, Fletcher joked that they "might be the Bachelor franchise's longest engagement."

Fletcher previously opened up about the difficulties of planning a wedding amid a global pandemic, maintaining that even if they can't have their dream ceremony, they still want to say "I do."

"I think that Jordan and I have decided, like, if it's not going to work out to have this huge, extravagant wedding that we really have dreamed up, we'll still do it on our own, together," she told Extra in December. "We've been engaged — it will be five years by our new wedding day. If we have to push it another year — six years, crazy — we will get married no matter what!"

The couple got engaged on Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. Last June, the couple celebrated their original wedding date.

"6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us!" she captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up together.