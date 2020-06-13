Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Celebrate What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers may have had to push their wedding back, but they’re still celebrating what would have been their special day.

Although the couple, who got engaged on Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016, was originally set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve had to delay their nuptials until 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“6.13.20 ... Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us!” Fletcher, 29, wrote alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up together.

“As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day,” she wrote. “Even though I don’t get to marry you today @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait.”

Without dropping too big of a hint about when they’ll be walking down the aisle next year, she added, “2021, we really can’t wait for you.”

Image zoom Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher

In March, the couple previously revealed that they were waiting until the last minute to decide on what to do.

“Today our wedding planner actually called me and was like, 'Hey, where's your head at with everything?' And I was like, 'Well, we're good. Like, we're just going to wait until the last minute to see if we need to reschedule.' And she said to us, 'Totally hear you, but the problem with that is that your venue now is starting to book up through up until 2021,'" Fletcher said while the couple called into Chris Harrison and girlfriend Lauren Zima’s Instagram series called Group Date, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"We would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So, if it can't happen the way we want it to happen, we'll do it when we can,” she said, as Rodgers went on to joke, "It's been four years, so what’s another year?"

The pair have taken their time to get to know each other after the show, celebrating their four-year engagement anniversary in May.

"Yesterday marked 4 years with you @jrodgers11," Fletcher wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute at the time. "You make me laugh, love me endlessly, encourage me to be brave, and always, without fail, are my biggest cheerleader.”

“Can't wait for what the rest of our lives have in store for us,” she added.

Although Rodgers had already gotten down on one knee, he re-proposed last summer with a new ring while they were scoping out wedding venues.