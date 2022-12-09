JoJo Fletcher Reveals She and Husband Jordan Rodgers Are Talking About 'Building a Family Together'

JoJo Fletcher is opening up about her plans for the future with husband Jordan Rodgers.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, revealed that she and the sports announcer, 34, are hoping to grow their family after getting married in May.

"I loved our life together before as an engaged couple," she told Ok! "But there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special."

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher. Rick Diamond/Getty

The reality star added that she has noticed a shift in the couple's relationship since tying the knot.

"After having to postpone it in 2020, and then again in 2021 due to the pandemic, we were so happy to finally be able to celebrate and get married this past May," she shared. "It was truly the best weekend of our lives."

"Nothing major in our day to day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different," she added. "It's hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection."

Despite their busy schedules, the pair still prioritizes making time for each other.

"This time of the year is always crazy — with Jordan being in full football swing and traveling every week to me working on all my projects," she explained. "We really have had to make a point to put a priority on our alone time we spend together and being intentional about it.""

"Thankfully, we are always together when we are in the same place but having those uninterrupted mini date nights together is super important and something we look forward to," she continued. "Whether it's something small as an evening walk together or cooking our favorite meal at home, making sure we are both fully present is a great way to reconnect after a hectic work week."

Following their big day in May, Fletcher told PEOPLE that having kids is a priority.

"We were supposed to get married in 2020 and then we were going to wait a year or two before having kids," she said at the time. "Now that we've had the couple of years, I think the conversation of starting to plan our family is at the forefront of our lives. I'm a new aunt and Jordan is about to be a new uncle and the idea of kids is something that's really exciting to me."

Fletcher and Rodgers, who met on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, in an intimate ceremony after after a six-year engagement and two pandemic-induced postponements.

"It would have been very easy in the first year to just do it and get married," Rodgers said. "We could have pulled the trigger. But instead, we worked on our relationship until the point that we were absolutely ready for a wedding."

"The evolution of our relationship from start to finish has been crazy," Fletcher added. "There were ups and downs and difficult moments. But we've grown and we've evolved. Time has been our friend and it's made us even stronger."