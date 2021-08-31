JoJo Fletcher got engaged to Jordan Rodgers during her season of The Bachelorette in 2016

JoJo Fletcher Says She Couldn't Do DWTS After Bachelorette Because of Contract: 'Womp Womp'

Don't expect to see JoJo Fletcher on the dance floor.

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars begins next month, and fans are speculating about which celebrities will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. Fletcher — who got engaged to Jordan Rodgers during her season of The Bachelorette in 2016 — clarified on her Instagram Story that she will not be competing this year in response to fan's question on the matter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lol Everyone DMing me this!" she began. "I'm not, but funny story- I was supposed to do @DancingABC after my season of Bachelorette but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp."

"Not sure America could have handled my super sweet dance moves anyways," she wrote, adding laughing emojis.

Reps for ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fletcher, 30, isn't the only former Bachelorette to reveal she wouldn't appear on the dancing competition due to her contract with the ABC dating series. Kaitlyn Bristowe has long said that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss blocked her from joining the hit ABC dance competition series when she was approached after her season of The Bachelorette in 2015. Bristowe, 36, later competed on the show and won season 29.

There will, however, be another JoJo on this year's DWTS roster. Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa, 18, is confirmed to compete, and will become the first contestant to have a same-sex pro dance partner. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee will also appear on the show.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The rest of the star-studded contestants will be unveiled on Good Morning America next week on Sept. 8. Season 30 premieres Monday, Sept. 20, on ABC. Ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return to the long-running show's judges panel. Tyra Banks is also set to reprise her role as host.