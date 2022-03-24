JoJo Fletcher Has Fun-Filled Bachelorette Party in Mexico Ahead of Wedding to Jordan Rodgers

Bachelor alum Becca Tilley was one of the ladies in attendance at JoJo Fletcher's bachelorette party

JoJo Fletcher is celebrating her upcoming wedding with a fun bachelorette party!

The 31-year-old reality star, who has been engaged to fiancé Jordan Rodgers since 2016, jetted off to Mexico for the occasion. One of her many friends in attendance includes Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, whom Fletcher thanked on her Instagram Story for "surprising" the group with custom hats.

Fletcher posted a brief montage video featuring some of the moments that have occurred so far, including chilling poolside with mimosas and a round of shots for the whole crew. She also dressed in a chic swimsuit that read "BRIDE" on the front.

"Let it begin 💍," she captioned the clip.

Tilley, 33, also shared a photo of Fletcher holding a red cup and posing in front of a sign reading: "Mrs. Rodgers."

"Ummm 😍😍😍 @joelle_fetcher," Tilley wrote on her Instagram Story. "@jrodgers11 look at your girl!"

Fletcher and Rodgers, 33, fell in love on her Bachelorette season. Three years after getting engaged on the finale, the former NFL player re-proposed with a brand new ring in 2019.

The couple planned to wed in June 2020 but ultimately pushed their wedding to May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because their venue had a limited capacity of 10 guests maximum, Fletcher and Rodgers were forced to change their plans once more.

"We know that when it does happen, it will be everything that we want it to be," she told Access last May. "We'll get to have everyone there that we love, because I don't want to have a wedding with my closest family and my friends aren't able to be there."

Fletcher said they've "explored a million different options," but they are "so in love" with the venue they've chosen. Therefore, they would rather reschedule the occasion for a different date than change the location of the ceremony.

The bride-to-be added, "We're rolling with the punches, you know, at this point. It is what it is."