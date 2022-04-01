JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Relationship Timeline

Here's an inside look at JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' love story after The Bachelorette

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are about to get their happily ever after!

The reality star and former NFL football player ended their run on The Bachelorette with a proposal in 2016 — and while they've been engaged for nearly six years, their highly anticipated wedding is right around the corner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fletcher and Rodgers' journey first began that March when filming for The Bachelorette kicked off. Rodgers proposed to Fletcher on the final day of production on May 12, but they had to keep their engagement news a secret for three months until the finale premiered on Aug. 1, 2016.

ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 12 JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers | Credit: ABC/Getty

Fletcher's Bachelorette season eventually premiered on May 23, which included her giving the coveted first impression rose to Rodgers. That same day, cheating allegations surfaced surrounding Rodgers and his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Brittany Farrar.

Farrar accused him of infidelity on social media following the premiere and again for a second time after the finale. Rodgers denied the rumors numerous times, including when Fletcher confronted him on the show.

Although it's been a whirlwind post-Bachelorette experience for the couple, their relationship has strengthened through the years. From moving in together to their second engagement, here's a timeline of the couple's relationship after The Bachelorette.

August 2016: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Move in Together

celebs at home JoJo Fletcher Jordan Rodgers Credit: JoJo Fletcher/Instagram

Shorty after Fletcher and Rodgers made their first public appearance as an engaged couple during the After the Final Rose finale special, the pair moved in together in Fletcher's hometown of Dallas, Texas on Aug. 10, 2016. The couple documented their entire road trip on Snapchat as they traveled from California to The Lone Star State.

Later that year, Fletcher and Rodgers showed off their new home while opening up to PEOPLE in December 2016 about their decision to live together after The Bachelorette. "As soon as it ended I was like: 'Let's pack up, let's move in!" Fletcher said. "It was the best thing that could have happened for our relationship."

May 2017: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger Credit: Jojo Fletcher/Instagram

Signifying a year since The Bachelorette wrapped production (and a year since Rodgers proposed to Fletcher), the lovebirds posted heartfelt tributes to each other on their Instagram on May 12, 2017.

"One year with you @jrodgers11 ❤️ I love this crazy, beautiful, ridiculous life we have together ;)," wrote Fletcher. "One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary," noted Rodgers.

A month earlier, Fletcher opened up about their decision to take things slow. "I'm enjoying being a fiancée and having him still court me for a while," she told PEOPLE Now. "When the timing is right then we'll do it," she said of their wedding plans.

September 2018: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Launch Their YouTube Series

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger

After starring on The Bachelorette in 2016, the former reality stars made their way back in front of the camera with the launch of their YouTube series in September 2018.

Titled Engaged with JoJo and Jordan, the two spoke candidly about their relationship and gave viewers an inside look into their love story outside of The Bachelorette. "Unlike TV, we don't have to be picture-perfect anymore," Fletcher said in the series trailer.

July 2019: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Host Cash Pad

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger Credit: Ralph Fresco/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

With a knack for house flipping, Fletcher and Rodgers made their way back to television as hosts of CNBC's home renovation show Cash Pad, which premiered in July 2019. The series followed the couple as they helped ordinary homeowners transform their unused properties into gorgeous and lucrative vacation rentals.

July 2019: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Buy Their First Home Together

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger Credit: Jojo Fletcher/Instagram

Fletcher and Rodgers became official Dallas homeowners in July 2019. They announced that their newly purchased home was one that they officially intended on living in as a couple, different from the fixer-upper they bought earlier in May.

"Hey y'all…. we are NEW HOMEOWNERS!!! Ahhh 🎉🏡 Our Cash Pad renos may be done, but now we get to tackle customizing our very first REAL home together! Bring on the stress of picking more perfect white paints— I CANT WAIT!! @jrodgers11 you ready for some construction therapy!? 😜" Fletcher wrote on Instagram.

August 2019: Jordan Rodgers Proposes to JoJo Fletcher For a Second Time

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger Credit: JoJo Fletcher/Instagram

While Rodgers' proposed to Fletcher during The Bachelorette season 12 finale, he got down on one knee for a second time (with a new ring) three years after the show ended.

"I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!!" Rodgers wrote on Instagram about their second engagement on Aug. 25, 2019. "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!"

October 2019: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Host Battle of the Fittest Couples

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger Credit: Battle of the Fittest Couples/Instagram

Cash Pad wasn't the couples' only TV venture after The Bachelorette. Fletcher and Rodgers took on another hosting gig for a competition series titled Battle of the Fittest Couples that premiered on Oct. 15, 2019 on Paramount Network. The show was a mix of The Bachelor and American Ninja Warrior, Rodgers told PEOPLE.

"We got 12 of what we think are some of the most diverse and fittest couples in the country and they all lived together in one big mansion and they compete in challenges against each other," he added.

June 2020: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Postpone Their Wedding

joelle_fletcher_49645724_378887026254623_2366815530796979849_n.jpg JoJo Fletcher/Instagram

After being engaged for four years, Fletcher and Rodgers had plans to get married on June 13, 2020, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they postponed their nuptials to 2021, per Fletcher's Instagram.

The pair later postponed their wedding for a second time because their venue had a limited capacity of 10 guests maximum.

February 2021: Fletcher and Rodgers Open Up About Their Relationship Struggles

gettyimages-1052418888.jpg Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher | Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

After speaking honestly about their relationship on their Youtube series, the pair opened up to Us Weekly in 2021 about the struggles they faced at the beginning of their relationship and how they overcame them.

"I think that was one of the reasons why we stayed together in the beginning. There were so many reasons why we thought we should not be together," Fletcher said. "I think, subconsciously for me, and for him, there was this pressure, not only from people that watch the show but, like, our family and our friends."

"Obviously, we're far past that, but I think in the beginning, there is that sense of pressure," she added, while Rodgers said that those feelings aren't there "anymore."

May 2021: JoJo Fletcher Announces Their New Wedding Date

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher in N.Y.C. on July 23. | Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty

After postponing their wedding for a second time, Fletcher revealed they were looking at a 2022 wedding date given Rodgers' sporting schedule.

"The fall is not an option for us," Fletcher told Access. "It [will] probably gonna be next year, which is like a dagger for when I say that. But again, I know it's going to be everything I want it to be."

March 2022: JoJo Fletcher Throws a Bachelorette Party

jojo fletcher, Jordan Rodger Credit: Jojo Fletcher/Instagram

Fletcher celebrated her upcoming nuptials by jetting off to Mexico alongside her pals, including Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, for a fun-filled bachelorette weekend.