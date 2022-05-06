The Big D is the latest TBS reality dating series, which will see 10 recently divorced couples look for new relationships

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Divorcees Find Love on New Show — While Their Ex Is There

This Bachelor couple is helping others find lasting love in an unconventional way.

JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers are the hosts of a new reality dating show that will force recent divorcees to entertain new love interests — all while their ex-spouses look on. The Big D, an upcoming TBS series, will show what happens when love falls apart and their exes have free rein to move on while living in close quarters.

The first trailer for the series sees hosts Fletcher and Rodgers introducing six ex-couples to the show's format.

"Welcome to beautiful Costa Rica where six recently-divorced couples will search for love again," JoJo says. "But, they'll have to do it while living with their ex."

Jordan later drops a bombshell surprise on the featured contenders. "Believe it or not, your ex is actually here to help you," he says.

But a glimpse into some of the show's drama may say otherwise. The preview shows an ex encouraging any woman in the house to sleep with her ex-husband, and there are a few admitting to lingering feelings that may sabotage their chance of moving on.

It seems that each past relationship lives on — whether or not the exes want to acknowledge it.

"A bunch of divorcees dating other people's exes? There's no other option than to pour gas on the house and burn it down," one of the women says.

Another woman later admits: "I may still love you."

Her exes' response? "I will tell you this — I knew."

While The Big D starts with six couples, viewers will see 10 couples try to find new love by the end of the series. It won't be all parties, though.

Each of the singles will also participate in "revealing relationship EX-ercises" that will help them move forward and re-learn how to build authentic connection, according to a press release from TBS. Every episode, one single who "isn't relationship material" will be sent home.