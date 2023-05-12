Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Say It's 'Weird' They Met on a Dating Show: 'It Blows Our Mind' (Exclusive)

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are celebrating their first year as a married couple, but the pair still can't believe how they initially met.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, who fell in love with Rodgers, 34, on the popular ABC series and accepted his marriage proposal in the final episode in 2016, tells PEOPLE she still finds it strange that their romance began on national television.

"It's just wild," says Fetcher. "We always look back and think, we cannot believe we met the way we did. I can't believe we've been together seven years. I can't believe we're sitting here."

Adds Rogers: "We were taking a walk in the neighborhood, and we're like, 'How weird is it that we met on a dating show?'"

Fletcher and Rodgers, who will host USA's new show The Big D premiering June 7, are among a select few Bachelor franchise couples that got engaged in the finale, later married and are still together.

"It just always, and continues to kind of blows our mind," says Fletcher.

The pair— who tied the knot on May 14, 2022, after a six-year engagement and two pandemic-induced postponements—say that the last year as husband and wife has "flown by."

"It was the best day of my life, hands down. I had the best time. And we always talk about that wedding day," says Fletcher.

"So now that we're talking about it being one year from... very soon, I don't have any great plans set," she adds. "But it will be very special. It's definitely a wonderful accomplishment, and we're super excited to celebrate our first year being married. Don't know how yet, but we're excited to do it!"

The reality star adds that she has noticed a shift in the couple's relationship since tying the knot.

"I think us really taking our time was super beneficial to us. We worked through a number of things in those six years, and so we're in a wonderful place," she says. "And so that, I think, worked in our favor. In terms of did anything change? It was this feeling for me of just like, this is a lifelong, level of forever-ness."

Adds Rodgers: "Anytime there's friction or an argument—which those things don't go away— there's still this security and stability that goes like, we're working through this. This is forever for us. I think it just creates a stronger bond."