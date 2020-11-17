Johnny Weir Says He Feels ‘Horrific’ After DWTS Elimination: 'I Gave Everything I Had'

Johnny Weir is opening up about his last dance on Dancing With the Stars.

Monday night's episode saw a tough double elimination during the season 29 semifinals, sending home the 36-year-old figure skater and his partner, Britt Stewart, as well as Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten.

Weir and Stewart had the lowest combined total of judges' scores and viewers' votes for the night and were the first team to be eliminated.

"I feel horrific," the Olympian told Entertainment Tonight following the elimination. "I gave everything that I had for this competition and I have no regrets at all about the performances that we gave. At the end of the day, it does come down to your scores from the judges as well as how the public sees you and if they choose to vote for you. Honestly, I would 100 times choose to be myself over being popular, and I think that that is a strong message that we have shown this whole competition."

Johnny Weir, Britt Stewart

Weir admitted that he saw the elimination coming and that he had been "crying for hours" after receiving his scores for his salsa. "I knew I was done as soon as we finished the salsa," he said. "I'm an athlete and very human and when you know you've lost, it's a hard pill to swallow."

However, Weir said he still won an amazing friend in Stewart, the pro dancer's debut season on the ABC competition.

"The best thing that has come out of Dancing With the Stars is Britt," Weir said. "We are bound now for life, and I will support her until I can no longer text."

Talking to ET, Stewart said she was proud to be partnered with Weir in a team that represented diversity.

"I could not have asked for someone better for my first season, but honestly, just in general. Johnny has brought so much amazing light to my life for these last couple months and I'm so proud of our journey," she said. "I think we represent a minority that people can see. We represent a representation, and we really broke boundaries in this competition. And sometimes when you break boundaries and you push the limits, sometimes it's a little bit of a rough change sometimes and not everybody wants to see it. I completely agree that I would much rather be my authentic self with you than be popular."

Ahead of Monday night's show, Weir had shared a post on Instagram dedicated to Stewart and the friendship that flourished while competing together.

"16.11.2020 What it’s all about. It’s you and me dear @brittbenae. I am so proud of my friend & I am so thankful for her. Happy semi-finals everyone! @dancingabc#dwts #teambrijo," he wrote.

Stewart also shared a heartfelt post about Weir, with some encouraging words of praise going into the night's semifinals.

"I am beyond proud of you my friend. You have been committed, passionate, incredibly hard working this week AND our entire journey thus far," she captioned her post. "Even after 10 weeks, you continue to exceed my expectations with your talent and work ethic. This is what I know..... You deserve the world! Not just because of your talent, growth and dedication to this process, but because you are a good human with a beautiful heart."

Following Weir's elimination, the judges decided to save Justina Machado over Jackson, to proceed to the finale. She joins Nelly, Nev Schulman and Kaitlyn Bristowe in the final stretch for the Mirrorball Trophy.