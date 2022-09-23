Johnny Wactor Speaks Out After 'General Hospital' Exit: 'Had No Idea You Cared So Much About' Brando

Johnny Wactor is reflecting on what his 'General Hospital' role meant to him after his character, Brando Corbin, faced an untimely end in a recent episode

By
Published on September 23, 2022 09:46 AM
GENERAL HOSPITAL - ABC's "General Hospital" stars Johnny Wactor as Brando Corbin.
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

It's the end for Brando Corbin … for now.

After a fateful episode of General Hospital, series alum Johnny Wactor spoke about his exit from the series.

The episode in question featured Brando's untimely death at the hand of the newest Port Charles serial killer, The Hook. While Brando appeared to be recovering from the slaying, it turns out the hook was prepped with poison, leading to an unexpected death for Brando.

Wactor jumped into the conversation after reading fan comments on the unexpected move, sharing a message of gratitude with fans via Instagram.

"It's been a couple days since the demise of Brando Corbin in Port Charles as we know it," Wactor said in an Instagram Reel video. "I have to tell ya, I have been so blown away by the reaction from the fans. I had no idea that you guys cared so much about my character."

Wactor reflected on General Hospital's legacy, and the ultra-dedicated fans that never miss an episode. "I'm so grateful for the outpour of questions and support and — I've always said that the fans of General Hospital are the best fans in the world. I truly believe that and this is just further evidence."

Similar to most soap characters, Wactor knows Brando is beloved by some and hated by others. "Whether you were excited to see Brando Corbin killed off, or outraged and have questions — I'm just so lucky to have been on this show. Truly," he said.

HELENA MATTSSON, JOHNNY WACTOR, GENERAL HOSPITAL
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Wactor additionally said that the General Hospital fan base enhanced his experience on the show — and it's something he hasn't encountered on other projects just yet.

"As an actor, we're lucky anytime we get a job. To be on a show that has a fanbase that is this loyal and cares this much, I'm truly gonna miss it," he concluded. "I'm gonna miss reading y'all's comments and opinions on what the character should do, or what the writer should do. It's really a unique experience."

Addressing his future acting endeavors, the soap actor isn't counting out a return to General Hospital in the future — despite his character's death.

Johnny Wactor arrives at the world premiere of "The Mule", at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles World Premiere of "The Mule", Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2018
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I'm so blessed, and I'm gonna miss you guys," Wactor said. "Thank you so much for letting me bring Brando Corbin to life. Thank you for caring, and thank you for the support and the well wishes for my future endeavors, whether that's back in Port Charles at some point, or other films or shows."

Wactor spoke to Soap Opera Digest about his exit from the series, saying he has "no bad blood" with General Hospital for killing off his character. He also recalled his final moments on set.

"I gave a little speech. I knew that I would want to say something just because of my time there and my relationships with the people in the cast and crew," he explained. "I was a little emotional."

General Hospital premiered in 1963 and has now aired 60 seasons. It airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

