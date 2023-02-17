Johnny Knoxville May Have Accidentally Spoiled the Location of 'The White Lotus' Season 3

The White Lotus creator Mike White previously teased that the HBO Max show’s third season could be "a kind of satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 17, 2023 04:15 PM
Johnny Knoxville, White Lotus
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, HBO

Could The White Lotus be heading to Japan?

Johnny Knoxville may have inadvertently provided a major clue about the location of the HBO series' upcoming third season.

"Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together," Knoxville, 51, told Vulture of the show's creator. "I think that's where the next … Oh, I'm not giving anything away."

He added, "I might call him again as soon as this is over."

PEOPLE has reached out to HBO for comment.

Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Milk Studios, Day 2
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Each season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series has mostly seen a new crop of guests check into an entirely different White Lotus resort. While the first season was set in Hawaii and the second was set in Sicily, White has dropped a few telling hints as to where he'd like to take the show next after it was renewed for a third season in November.

In an HBO featurette, White indirectly confirmed rumors the new season will take place in Asia.

"The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex," he explained. "And I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Before that, White revealed in October he was looking to switch up the show's location in the third season.

"I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent," he told Deadline. "You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

White also teased the returns of some fan-favorite characters from season 2 including Michael Imperioli's Dominic Di Grosso. "Who knows, maybe there'll be another White Lotus season where Dominic comes with his wife and they patch it all up!" White said when speaking with Esquire after season 2 wrapped.

"I don't want to think about it too much," he continued. "Because the idea of that makes me so happy. I don't want to be disappointed … I would want nothing more than that. I just loved working with Mike [Imperioli] so much."

Michael Imperioli HBO The White Lotus
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Clearly, White is keen on having Dominic return to the scene, but he also hinted at a possible continuation of Jon Gries' character Greg Hunt and Haley Lu Richardson's Portia since season 2's final scenes left a lot of questions unanswered.

"I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia is scared enough to just leave it alone," White told Esquire. "But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."

As for season 1 characters making a potential comeback, Connie Britton — who played the powerful CEO Nicole Mossbacher — told Deadline in June why she didn't reprise her role in season 2. But she also gave fans hope for a possible revival when the show makes its return.

"[White] wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," said Britton. "A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to [do] that in the third season. I would love to see a spin-off on every character in that show."

