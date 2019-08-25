Johnny Galecki Teases Return to The Conners After Ending The Big Bang Theory

Image zoom Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Johnny Galecki may have said goodbye to his beloved character on The Big Bang Theory, but he’s looking forward to bringing another one back on screen!

The actor teased that he would be reprising his Roseanne character David Healy — the on-off again beau of Sara Gilbert‘s character Darlene Conner — for ABC’s second season of its spinoff show, The Conners.

“I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of #davidhealy back on for one or two more stories on @theconnersabc this year,” he shared alongside a photo from the show. “Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freak ass carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence. ❤️”

The Big Bang Theory star, 43, starred on the original series from 1992-97 and was featured in an episode of the ABC reboot before it was canceled in late May due to series creator and star Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet.

He later starred in two episodes of the first season of The Conners, alongside actress Juliette Lewis, who portrayed a new character named Blue (David’s girlfriend). Lewis and Galecki’s time on The Conners marked their first reunion on-screen since playing siblings in the 1989 classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

After a successful first season, ABC revealed in May that it would be renewing the show for a 19-episode second season. However, Galecki isn’t looking to be a series regular in the next installment.

“I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again,” the actor told TVLine in February when asked about potentially joining The Conners’ cast full-time after Big Bang Theory.

“I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” he added. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”