The Conners will feature a familar face — and a new character!

Johnny Galecki is set to reprise his Roseanne character David Healy, who is the on-again, off-again beau of Sara Gilbert‘s character Darlene Conner.

The Big Bang Theory actor, 43, starred on the original series from 1992-97 and was featured in an episode of the ABC reboot before it was canceled in late May due to series creator and star Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet.

Also joining The Conners is actress Juliette Lewis, who happily announced the casting news on Instagram Tuesday. “HERE’S THE BIG NEWS!! Look what I’m doin!!!” she captioned photos of herself with Gilbert, 43, and Galecki on set.

Lewis is set to portray a new character named Blue, who is David’s girlfriend. Last season, Darlene dismissively referred to Blue as “a crayon.”

Lewis and Galecki’s time on The Conners marks their first reunion on screen since playing siblings in the 1989 classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

A week before news of Galecki and Lewis’ casting, ABC released the first promos for the upcoming series premiere that featured Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman.

Actors Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney, who played the titular character’s grandchildren in the most recent season of the show, will continue in their roles.

Though not much has been revealed about The Conners, the network previously announced that it will be airing a total of 10 episodes that will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

The Conners Eric McCandless/ABC

In August, Goodman hinted that Barr’s character will be dead in the forthcoming series — a plotline that Barr confirmed would result in her character dying of an overdose.

“Oh ya, they killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose,” she said during an appearance on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away.

The Conners premieres Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.