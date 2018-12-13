Johnny Galecki's Girlfriend Says That They're 'Not Married' — Despite Both Wearing Rings

They may be “partners in crime,” but Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer are not married — yet.

Earlier this week, the Big Bang Theory star, 43, shared a photo to Instagram of himself and Meyer, 21, with their arms wrapped around each other and both wearing rings on their ring fingers.

While the bands spurred speculation among some of Galecki’s fans that the two could be married — “I see matching rings,” said one Instagram user, while another commented, “Are you married???” — Meyer set the record straight.

Posting the same photo (sans the black-and-white filter) that her boyfriend shared, Meyer captioned the image, “💝 #notmarried.”

On Wednesday, Galecki shared another photo of the lovebirds, each giving a smize to the camera.

“#partnersincrime,” he captioned the post.

Galecki and Meyer went public with their romance a few months ago and made their awards show debut in November at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 in Santa Monica.

“Peeps choice was so fun with my bae💘” Meyer captioned a red carpet photo of the couple.